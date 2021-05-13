State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer found probable cause Thursday to charge Matthew Arellano with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with an April shooting and stabbing at the South Capitol train station that left one man dead and another clinging to life.
The judge ordered 22-year-old Arellano of Santa Fe to be held without bond until trial, finding no conditions of release could protect the community from him — or Arellano from people who might seek retribution.
Santa Fe Police Department Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt testified at Arellano's preliminary hearing Thursday that he told her he fatally shot David Hernandez, 24, and shot and stabbed 38-year-old Elijo Trujillo, who remains in critical condition in an Albuquerque hospital.
Hilderbrandt said Arellano told her he hadn't planned to shoot the men.
"He said he got out and Trujillo pulled a snub-nose [pistol] out on him and he had to shoot the two men in self-defense," Hilderbrandt said.
No guns were found at the train station, according to police.
But one of the first officers on the scene said Hernandez — who was found slumped over on a bench with a bullet wound in his abdomen and two stab wounds in his upper back — had in his hand a "torch lighter" that might have looked like a gun.
According to the state's motion for pretrial detention, Arellano went to the Rail Runner station midday April 5 with a gun and knife after his girlfriend's brother, Travis Whaler, 20, showed up at their apartment and told Arellano he'd had an altercation with Hernandez and Trujillo over the price of methamphetamine Whaler was selling.
A witness told police Whaler wanted $15 for the drug and the men wanted to pay only $5, according to a police report.
Arellano's defense attorney made statements Thursday that suggested Whaler was attempting to purchase drugs from Hernandez and Trujillo when the two men robbed him and roughed him up, prompting him to run to his sister's apartment about a mile away and ask Arellano for help.
Arellano might have gone to the station prepared for a fight, attorney Stephen Aarons argued, but he didn't plan to commit murder.
"There is no evidence to support probable cause for a premeditated deliberate act," Aarons said. "This was righting a wrong in the wrong way perhaps, but not first-degree murder."
Aarons also noted there was at least one knife found at the station, which he said pointed to Arellano's claim he was under attack when he shot the two men.
He said Arellano's actions were more in line with self-defense or defense of another than murder.
But prosecutor Kent Wahlquist pointed to the testimony of an eyewitness who said she saw a man who fit Arellano's description emerge from a car, gun in hand, and run toward the men on the platform as evidence the suspect showed up ready to kill.
"He was inside the apartment, he hears the story, weighs his course of action, holsters a gun, walks to car, drives a short distance. He is considering his actions, he is weighing what he wants to do," Wahlquist said. "He gets out of his car with his gun ready. He doesn't walk; he runs. His course of action was to show up guns blazing."
Arellano participated in the hearing by video from the Santa Fe County jail. He appeared to be listening intently and attempted to interject several times during the hearing, despite admonishments from the judge, who repeatedly told him not to speak and at one point muted his microphone.
If convicted on all counts, Arellano faces life in prison plus 11 1/2 years and up to $15,000 in fines.
