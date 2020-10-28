A federal judge on Wednesday lifted a yearlong ban on commercial timber activities in six national forests in response to a deal struck between federal agencies and an environmental group to improve tracking of the Mexican spotted owl.
U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins removed the injunction he imposed last year on tree thinning, controlled burns, debris removal and other activities within five national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona.
The U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and WildEarth Guardians reached a deal this week to allow limited tree thinning and removal of fallen timber and other debris if the agencies closely monitor owl populations and study the impacts that logging has on the bird and its habitat.
The parties then filed a joint motion to dismiss the court-imposed restrictions in the Santa Fe, Cibola, Gila, Carson and Lincoln national forests in New Mexico and the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
In a statement on its website, the Forest Service said that while it is committed to helping the owl recover, it's also aware of the hardships that the injunction caused to those who rely on federal timber harvests for their livelihoods.
"Forest Service staff will work individually with affected local businesses for plans to resume activities on National Forest System lands,” the agency said.
After the deal was forged, WildEarth Guardians executive director John Horning said the federal government was taking an important step toward better forest management and greater transparency.
The Forest Service now will use scientific methods to not only examine the general health of the owl but the effects timber activity has on both the bird and the ecosystem, Horning said.
“The approach in the past has been ignorance is bliss — we don’t want to know what the monitoring data at all kinds of different scales and levels would tell us,” Horning said. “The agency is now charting a different course that will better serve everyone.”
The Mexican spotted owl was listed as threatened in 1993 under the Endangered Species Act after heavy logging and forest fires severely depleted its habitat and diminished its populations.
WildEarth Guradians sued the federal government in 2013 in an effort to increase protections for the owl. The court dismissed all of the group's complaints except its call for thorough, range-wide monitoring.
Last year, the group filed a complaint that accused the federal government of failing to monitor the bird’s populations.
That led to the judge ordering a halt to timber activity in the forests until federal agencies showed they were adequately monitoring the owls and applying reasonable safeguards.
The Forest Service will use a detailed, six-part plan to monitor the owl, gauge potential impacts of commercial activities and vet future projects.
Forest Service spokesman Shayne Martin said the agency also will reexamine timber projects that were in various stages when the injunction was imposed.
Officials want to ensure that the projects comply with the new objectives and don’t harm owl habitat, Martin said.
“It’s a case-by-case basis,” Martin said.
