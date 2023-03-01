Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a DWI arrest early Sunday morning.

Khalsa appeared in court for a virtual arraignment Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless driving, and driving with an expired driver's license. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 29. 

Khalsa, who was elected magistrate judge in November 2022, was arrested after police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near the St. Francis Drive exit. Police took him to the hospital and said he smelled like alcohol; Khalsa denied having been drinking and refused a blood draw, according to a criminal complaint from the Santa Fe Police Department. 