Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a DWI arrest early Sunday morning.
Khalsa appeared in court for a virtual arraignment Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless driving, and driving with an expired driver's license. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 29.
Khalsa, who was elected magistrate judge in November 2022, was arrested after police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near the St. Francis Drive exit. Police took him to the hospital and said he smelled like alcohol; Khalsa denied having been drinking and refused a blood draw, according to a criminal complaint from the Santa Fe Police Department.
Khalsa declined to comment to The New Mexican when reached by telephone; attorney Kitren Fischer, who is representing Khalsa, sent a statement on his behalf Wednesday afternoon.
"Dev Atma Khalsa is contesting the criminal charge filed against him, so we cannot comment on the defenses of his case at this time," Fischer wrote. "Mr. Khalsa does want to say that he is very sorry for his actions. Mr. Khalsa believes that nobody is above the law, especially a judge. Mr. Khalsa extends his sincere apologies to the staff and judges at the Magistrate Court who are picking up the slack in his absence, and to those who entrusted him with public office. Mr. Khalsa will work hard to regain the trust of the community."
Fischer said Khalsa is "evaluating resignation and will decide shortly."
Khalsa showed up to work in court Monday morning but was removed from the bench about an hour later. Chief Judge Bryan Biedscheid told The New Mexican the Judicial Standards Commission and state Supreme Court will have to decide what to do, but that as chief judge he has ordered that Khalsa not conduct any hearings in the meantime.