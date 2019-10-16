A San Miguel County woman facing multiple counts of animal cruelty was arrested this week after a Magistrate Court judge ruled she had violated the conditions of a deal allowing her to remain out of custody while her case is pending.
Jessica Taylor, 71, was charged with eight counts of extreme cruelty to animals and 27 counts of cruelty to animals in February after the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office seized 26 dogs, two goats and four cats from her property in Ilfeld, court records show.
She was allowed to remain out of custody until trial, but the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke her conditions of release Oct. 10. According to the motion, deputies had observed about 60 dogs on a property she owns in nearby Rowe, and she had denied deputies and volunteers access to the site to help care for the dogs, as previously ordered by the court.
San Miguel Magistrate Christian Montaño granted the prosecutors’ motion, and Taylor was taken into custody Tuesday, District Attorney Richard Flores said in a text message. Taylor will be jailed without bond until a preliminary hearing Nov. 15, Flores added.
“We will now look at whether to attempt to seize the animals,” he wrote. “Obviously, before we make that decision I have to make sure that a plan B is in place so that we know who will take control of said animals [if] seizure is sought and granted.”
Taylor’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.
Taylor is the founder of an animal sanctuary in Ilfeld called Green Gates, which she has said is still in operation but neighbors say has been defunct for years.
Charlotte Taft, one of the neighbors concerned about the well-being of the dogs living on Taylor’s property in Rowe, attended Tuesday’s court hearing in Las Vegas, N.M. She said Marshall Poole, president of Las Vegas’ Animal Welfare Coalition, told her his group will be going to the property every other day to care for the dogs.
“I’m thrilled,” Taft said. “This is the best news I’ve had in a really long time.”
Taft said she and others plan to raise money to help pay for the animals’ care.
The coalition did not return a call seeking comment.
The court previously ordered Taylor to allow volunteers from the coalition to enter her property twice a week to check on the dogs and give them water, but according to a recent sheriff’s office report, Taylor barred volunteers from entering the property earlier this month.
Taft and other neighbors said they’ve been frustrated by the response of local officials and the lack of teeth in state and county ordinances when it comes to addressing the well-being of animals in a timely manner.
Taft said she learned Tuesday that officials also are frustrated with the wording of animal control ordinances, and she and others intend to propose changes to a state law regarding animal welfare in the 2021 legislative session.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.