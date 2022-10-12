ALBUQUERQUE — A federal bankruptcy court judge has set a potential timeline for survivors of clergy sexual abuse to begin receiving financial compensation in a wide-ranging case involving the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

Survivors could begin receiving payment between late January and early February, said Tom Walker, an Albuquerque attorney for the archdiocese.

At a Wednesday status conference hearing, Judge David Thuma gave the parties involved in the case, which has been weaving through the courts for years, until the end of October to raise objections to the archdiocese’s bankruptcy organization plan to compensate nearly 400 survivors of abuse.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

