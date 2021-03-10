Judge grants damages, fees in former Santa Fe Police Department lieutenant’s records suit

A state District Court judge ordered the city of Santa Fe on Monday to pay for damages and attorney fees for a former Santa Fe Police Department lieutenant who sued the city for failing to comply with public records laws.
Judge Bryan Biedscheid awarded $11,550 in attorney fees and $4,275 in statutory damages to former Lt. Michele Williams after the city failed to produce records under an Inspection of Public Records Act request pertaining to missing sexual assault examiner kits.
Williams — who retired from the department in November 2019 — filed the request on May 5, 2020, around the time an audit found mismanagement of the department's evidence room.
The city did not respond to the records request, and Biedscheid found the city violated state law by failing to produce the records.
The lawsuit was Williams’ second claim accusing the city of records violations. She filed a separate lawsuit against the city in February 2020 after it provided incomplete records outlining complaints to the police department's Internal Affairs division.
Williams sought all Internal Affairs complaints from 2018-19, as well as the number of investigations stemming from those complaints, in preparation for a whistleblower lawsuit she intended to file against the city.
Williams claimed the city retaliated against her for attempting to report a now-retired deputy chief for alleged timecard infractions. She also noted a possibility of missing firearms from a gun buyback program.
The earlier records case and the retaliation case are ongoing.
