TAOS — Before state District Judge Jeffrey Shannon released 14-year-old Porfirio Brown to the custody of his grandmother Friday, he reprimanded the boy’s parents.
They had left him unsupervised in a home with more than 20 unlocked guns, instructed him to disobey police and allowed him to drive around Questa unlicensed with a weapon, the judge said.
Shannon said Brown will face a charge of second-degree murder in the July 28 shooting death of his friend, 13-year-old Amber Archuleta.
If he is found guilty, the boy could face an adult sentence of up to 18 years in prison, said state prosecutor Tim Hasson.
Alternately, Brown could instead be found guilty of a lesser charge, for which he would undergo rehabilitation in a youth detention facility, Hasson added.
Brown sat with his head lowered during the hearing in the 8th Judicial District Court, which began Wednesday and continued Friday. He cried when Shannon delivered his ruling that he found sufficient evidence to charge the boy with second-degree murder.
Upon his release, Brown leaped from his chair and sobbed while he hugged his sister and grandmother.
Brown, who had been held in the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center, was charged in connection with the girl’s death after friends reported he had been playing with a gun when it discharged, striking her in the face with a bullet. The girl’s brother, Frankie Archuleta, and her girlfriend, Kianna Gonzalez, both 14, initially reported the shooting as a random drive-by.
Brown told New Mexico State Police officers in a recorded interview later that day he had seen a suspicious black SUV in the neighborhood; police say he has not recanted his story.
But Archuleta and Gonzalez quickly changed their stories when officers arrived, telling them Brown shot the girl.
Police have not recovered the firearm used in the shooting.
The boy’s father, William Brown, 39, faces a count of negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, resulting in death, a fourth-degree felony recently added to New Mexico statutes. He attended his son’s hearing, where Shannon continued his ruling that William Brown can have no contact with his son.
Hasson characterized the case as difficult and said the boy is as much a victim as he is a perpetrator.
“The facts don’t get much more tragic. … We know that all three children participated in a cover-up story. I get it — 13 and 14, they all witnessed something terrible,” he said. “It would make sense that they would feel some sense of fear and guilt. The other two kids covered for him, but that story was soon abandoned.”
Hasson told Shannon that Porfirio Brown was “incredibly negligent.”
“You don’t accidentally load a gun, and if you’re pointing it at someone and you pull the trigger, there’s probable cause,” he said.
Defense attorney Lizzy Bunker told the court she was “horrified” by what she called an irresponsible investigation, an allegation with which Hasson agreed.
Frankie Archuleta and Gonzalez were allowed to leave the residence during questioning, she said, and a nearby dumpster was not searched. Further, only Porfirio Brown’s cellphone was confiscated, she said.
Because no weapon was found, she added, it was possible Frankie Archuleta shot and killed his sister and Brown covered for him. She displayed a picture of Frankie Archuleta and Porfirio Brown in an embrace shortly after medics arrived; they performed at least four rounds of CPR on the teen girl before they pronounced her dead.
“He was angry at cops and angry that the ambulance was coming from Red River, but you know who he’s not angry with?” Bunker asked, referring to Archuleta. “He’s not angry with Porf, whom he’s seen right here giving a giant hug.”
Bunker said Archuleta told authorities in a 911 call he had been in a field when the shooting occurred.
“He protected himself. He told authorities a lie before anyone else had,” she said. “Porf was not the mastermind. He was following in Frankie’s footsteps.”
Hasson told Shannon when state police officers arrived to arrest the boy, William Brown told them they would not be taking his son into custody.
“After which Porfirio resisted arrest,” Hasson said.
Hasson said William Brown further instructed his son to disobey police orders to come out of the house so it could be secured while a warrant was being obtained.
“He said, ‘The family is coming over, and we’re having a party,’ ” Hasson said, adding he did not feel Porfirio Brown’s parents were capable of supervising the boy. “From the state’s point of view, that’s a real problem. … The guns were not locked when the house was searched. We’re still missing a weapon.”
Brown’s grandmother testified Wednesday she had possession of the gun investigators suspected was used in the shooting, but she failed to bring it to the hearing. She returned to her home in Carlsbad to retrieve it before the hearing continued Friday.
However, Shannon said he would not accept the gun as evidence because the woman did not ask police to retrieve the weapon.
“I don’t know if she picked it up in Questa or in Carlsbad,” Shannon said.
The judge agreed with Hasson that the parents’ behavior was troubling.
“Considering his employment is at the jail, I might have expected better,” he said of William Brown. “I cannot trust the father at this stage not to not violate court’s orders.”
Shannon said he was also concerned about testimony indicating he boy was driving around Questa without a license.
State police investigator Shane Faulkner testified a rifle was found in a Toyota the boy had driven around town with his friends.
“Maybe Mom didn’t know,” he said. “Maybe Mom did know. I don’t know, but she should have known.”
Shannon said Brown will be allowed to attend school while living with his grandmother in Carlsbad and will be tracked by GPS.