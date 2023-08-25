TAOS — Before state District Judge Jeffrey Shannon released 14-year-old Porfirio Brown to the custody of his grandmother Friday, he reprimanded the boy’s parents.

They had left him unsupervised in a home with more than 20 unlocked guns, instructed him to disobey police and allowed him to drive around Questa unlicensed with a weapon, the judge said.

Shannon said Brown will face a charge of second-degree murder in the July 28 shooting death of his friend, 13-year-old Amber Archuleta.

Recommended for you