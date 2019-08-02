Christopher Owens, sentenced in May to more than 20 years in prison for fatally shooting Timothy Baca in 2017, has appealed his second-degree murder conviction, arguing the judge who presided over his trial made two errors that hampered his ability to claim self-defense.
Owens’ attorneys wrote in a statement filed recently in the New Mexico Court of Appeals that state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington abused his discretion when he ruled that if Owens took the stand, prosecutors would be able to question him about his prior felony crimes by name.
Defense attorneys had argued the state should only be able to mention that Owens, 32, had prior convictions but should not be allowed to name the crimes — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime — because Owens faced charges of trafficking and murder with a firearm in the Baca case.
Telling the jury he’d been convicted of similar crimes would be too prejudicial, the attorneys said. After Ellington ruled Owens’ prior crimes could be named in court, his attorneys said in a statement to the appeals court, he chose not to testify in his own defense.
Attorneys Lisa A. Torraco and Kelly Alexis Golightley said in their statement Ellington erred again when he rejected their request for jurors to be instructed on elements of a state law related to killings committed in self-defense.
According to evidence presented at Owens’ trial, he shot Baca, 30, in the chest at close range outside a vehicle on a northwest-side city street after a night of drinking with mutual friends ended in an argument over a joke.
Owens fled on foot but was arrested at his home in Pojoaque hours later. Police never found the murder weapon.
Owens’ attorneys argue in their statement that before it began deliberating, the jury should have been informed about the law on self-defense killings because evidence presented at the trial included a recorded statement from a witness who said Baca had thrown the first punch. Other evidence supporting the need for jury instructions on self-defense, Owens’ attorneys wrote, was video of a statement Owens gave police in which he said: “I got attacked all night in the back seat. I got out of the car to defend myself.”
Asked to comment on the appeal, First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna said in an email: “The evidence presented to the jury established beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Owens took the life of Tim Baca without justification.”