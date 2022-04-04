Former State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn won’t be allowed to seek the Republican nomination for the position this year because he didn’t fulfill the requirements to be a candidate, state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled Monday.
The Secretary of State’s Office had disqualified Dunn’s candidacy for the primary election last month. He challenged the decision in a lawsuit filed March 18 that also accused the agency of colluding with the State Land Office to ensure there was no threat he would end up running against current Democratic State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard in the general election.
As a major party candidate, the Secretary of State’s Office told Dunn he was required to first seek his party’s designation at a pre-primary convention.
Only if he failed to earn enough GOP delegate votes to have his name on the ballot could he turn to an alternative method of becoming a candidate that requires collecting a higher number of signatures from registered voters, the agency said.
Dunn served as land commissioner from 2015 through 2018 after narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Ray Powell in the 2014 general election. He became a Libertarian for a short time in 2018 following a disagreement with the GOP leadership, his attorney said. He did not run for reelection to the office in 2018.
In his effort to run in this year’s Republican primary against Jefferson Byrd, a member of the state Public Regulation Commission, Dunn failed to gather just over 1,500 voter signatures required by a Feb. 1 deadline to participate in the GOP pre-primary convention.
He tried to take the alternative route to candidacy by collecting twice as many signatures and filing his nominating petition by a March 8 deadline. That’s when he was denied.
Dunn’s attorney, his son A. Blair Dunn, argued in the lawsuit Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s administration had narrowly interpreted an election law on the candidacy process to keep his father’s name off the ballot.
Her motivation, he alleged, was to protect the interests of fellow Democrat Garcia Richard, who is seeking reelection and now guaranteed to face Byrd in the general election.
Ellington sided with the Secretary of State’s Office following a nearly two-hour hearing Monday. He said the agency’s interpretation of the law was in keeping with the Legislature’s intent.
Blair Dunn said in a phone call after the hearing he and his father “still think the secretary of state is politically motivated in this deal. They may not like that statement, but we feel that’s a lot of what is going on here.”
He also said, “We respect and appreciate Judge Ellington’s fair and reasoned opinion as to what the law says.”
Blair Dunn did not argue the portion of the complaint alleging collusion. He said that was due to the court’s limited time.
The complaint accused attorney Dylan Lange of the Secretary of State’s Office of colluding with the State Land Office’s general counsel, Ari Biernoff, to ensure Aubrey Dunn could not run for the position.
The complaint said Blair Dunn told Lange on Feb. 18 his father appeared to be on track to gather the extra required signatures on time, and Lange advised him to make an appointment with the Secretary of State’s Office to complete the candidate filing process.
The agency then reversed course, the complaint alleged, telling Aubrey Dunn he could not qualify.
The agency came up with the more restrictive interpretation of the law after Lange spoke with Biernoff about Aubrey Dunn’s intention to continue running for the post, according to the complaint.
The Secretary of State’s Office has filed a motion asking the court to sanction Blair Dunn for his allegations against Lange and Biernoff, citing a rule limiting lawyers to filing lawsuits they believe “there is good ground to support.”
“Attorney Dunn’s allegation of ‘a partisan collusion’ between two public servants and members of the New Mexico State Bar is false, defamatory, without any basis in fact, not grounded in an information or rational believe, and beyond scandalous,” the office argues.
In an attached declaration, Lange denies any collusion and says while he did have a conversation with Blair Dunn in February regarding procedures for in-person candidate filing, they didn’t discuss Aubrey Dunn or his eligibility as a candidate.
Blair Dunn said Monday he didn’t feel Lange was “honest or accurate” in his affidavit to the court.
“It’s just more of the punitive type of “How dare you accuse us of doing exactly what Democrats have a history of doing in this state?” he said.
Ellington will consider that portion of the case in a separate hearing that has not yet been scheduled.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.