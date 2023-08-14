District Judge T. Glenn Ellington dismissed a first-degree murder case without prejudice — meaning the case could be refiled — after the defendant’s attorney argued Monday that some evidence should be suppressed because the District Attorney’s Office had failed to produce it ahead of a preliminary hearing.
The prosecuting attorney said the state could not move forward with the hearing under those circumstances, prompting the judge to call a lack of communication between the District Attorney’s Office and investigating agencies a “perennial problem.”
Defendant Joseph Lopez silently mouthed “I’m going to get to go home,” to his father, who was observing the hearing Monday.
Lopez’s relief likely will be short-lived.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Shelby Bradley told the judge he believes the state will refile the charges against Lopez, initially charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, trafficking a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm in late July after police responded to a shooting at a homeless encampment. Officers found 28-year-old Pedro Cardoso with two gunshot wounds and Lopez with injuries to his head near the intersection of Rufina Street and Richards Avenue.
According to a police report, Lopez told officers three men had tried beat and rob him, and in the process he’d shot one of his attackers with their own gun.
The aggravated battery charge was upgraded to a first-degree murder charge after Cardoso died a few days later.
Lopez has been in jail since he was arrested July 27.
Ellington was scheduled to decide Monday whether Lopez should be held without bond while awaiting trial and whether the state had probable cause to move forward with charges against him.
But Lopez’s public defender, Jennifer Burrill, asked the judge to first consider a motion that contended certain evidence — including Lopez’s statement that he shot Cardoso — be suppressed on the grounds prosecutors had not produced photographs, lapel camera footage and witness statements.
“Material evidence that is not disclosed cannot be used in a preliminary hearing,” Burrill wrote in her motion.
“The prosecuting attorney in this matter has been cooperative in attempts to retrieve discovery, it is the investigative arm of the prosecution that has not,” the motion says.
Bradley told the judge he’d been out of the office most of last week and had since learned the police have made additional evidence available. But it had not yet been turned over to the defense.
“I found out about [that] this morning, so we are working to get that discovery today,” Bradley said.
Ellington ruled the evidence presented by any witness who had body-worn camera footage that had not been disclosed to the defense would be suppressed.
Bradley initially told the judge the state would be prepared to provide enough evidence to establish probable cause on all but the trafficking charge, but he changed his mind after hearing the ruling.
“Your honor, with that ruling in mind the state is not able to proceed today,” Bradley said.
“This is perennial problem with lack of communication between the investigating agencies and the District Attorney’s Office,” Ellington said.
The District Attorney’s Office attributed the problem to police.
“The most complex cases offer the shortest timelines when it comes to producing discovery, and unfortunately [Santa Fe Police Department] were unable to provide us with all the body-worn camera evidence required to move forward with the hearing today,” District Attorney’s Office spokesman Nathan Lederman wrote in an email.
“Receiving all the necessary evidence from investigating agencies on these short timelines has been a perennial problem, one which we’ve spent years trying to address and have made great strides on improving,” Lederman added. “We will continue to work with our partners to improve this critical discovery process.”
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said in a phone interview after the hearing he didn’t know the details of this specific case but had assigned staff to look into the matter.
“To my knowledge no one has specifically told the police department something was missing or that they didn’t get it,” he said. “I’m a little bit curious as to whether the particular [assistant district attorney] in this case reached out to say there was something missing.”
There had been more discovery problems in the past because of the department’s “archaic” evidence-handling system, Champlin said, but since replacing it with a new one there have been fewer instances of missing discovery.
“I think it’s unfair to characterize it as being this perennial problem,” Champlin said.
Champlin followed the phone interview with emails, at one point writing:
“It looks like over 145 pieces of evidence/reports were sent to the DA, with a refresh also sent last week. We are going through the evidence line by line to determine what was allegedly not sent.”
He later added it appeared “A very large portion of the evidence provided to the DA was not opened — we can see on our audit software it was never accessed.”