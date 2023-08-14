Joseph Lopez

Joseph Lopez appears Monday in District Court. Murder charges in the July killing of a man, 28, were dismissed against Lopez on Monday by District Judge T. Glenn Ellington. 

 Phaedra Haywood/The New Mexican

District Judge T. Glenn Ellington dismissed a first-degree murder case without prejudice — meaning the case could be refiled — after the defendant’s attorney argued Monday that some evidence should be suppressed because the District Attorney’s Office had failed to produce it ahead of a preliminary hearing.

The prosecuting attorney said the state could not move forward with the hearing under those circumstances, prompting the judge to call a lack of communication between the District Attorney’s Office and investigating agencies a “perennial problem.”

Defendant Joseph Lopez silently mouthed “I’m going to get to go home,” to his father, who was observing the hearing Monday.

