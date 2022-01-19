A state District Court judge granted an order Wednesday blocking further discovery in a lawsuit against the city over the destruction of the Plaza obelisk in 2020.
Union Protectíva de Santa Fé, which bills itself as the city’s oldest Spanish fraternal organization, filed the lawsuit in June. It accused the city and Mayor Alan Webber of violating the state Prehistoric and Historic Sites Preservation Act by calling for the monument’s removal a few months before protesters felled the obelisk in October 2020.
Judge Matthew Wilson granted the motion filed by outside attorneys representing the city and Webber, ruling it would be “unnecessarily burdensome” to compel further discovery until after the court decides whether Union Protectíva has legal standing for the case.
Attorney Stan Harris of the Modrall Sperling Law Firm argued the city’s motion should be granted because the plaintiffs do not need additional discovery to respond to the city’s motion to dismiss the case.
“There is a clear burden on defendants to have to respond to discovery before this court has ruled whether plaintiffs even have a claim in the first instance,” he said.
Union Protectíva is asking a judge to order Webber to restore the Plaza obelisk, which had been the center of long-simmering ethnic tension and was the focus of renewed interest in the summer of 2020 amid a nationwide controversy over the historical role of monuments. Decades before its destruction, the obelisk bore a dedication to the “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians.”
The word “savage” was removed by an unknown person in the 1970s, but calls for the monument’s removal persisted until a group of protesters pulled it from its base on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020.
Attorneys for the city have since filed multiple motions to dismiss the case, arguing the plaintiffs did not have the legal standing to bring the case forward. Attorney Kenneth Stalter, representing Union Protectíva, has since filed a motion that argues against dismissing the action.
The hearing date for the motion to dismiss has not been set.
