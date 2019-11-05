Judge denies New Mexico GOP’s request to halt absentee votes

Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce talks to reporters on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Albuquerque after announcing the party will challenge how the state is counting absentee ballots. The Republican Party of New Mexico said Monday it is suing the state's Secretary of State and a southern county clerk to halt the counting of absentee ballots after question arose if the ballots were following requirements under a 2019 state law. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)