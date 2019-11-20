A judge on Wednesday rejected a motion from Jordan Anthony Nuñez’s attorneys to exclude a key witness from testifying at his upcoming trial.
Nuñez is accused of torturing and killing 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, whose body was found by investigators in a plastic tub buried on the side of road in Nambé in January 2018.
The witness, Tracy Ann Peña, is Jeremiah’s mother.
Nuñez’s attorney Mark Earnest said what the state characterized as a pre-trial preparation meeting with Peña, former deputy district attorney Todd Bullion, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detectives Eric Eccles and Ernest Alderete, and crime scene technician Shari Vialpando on June 26 was, in reality, a secret interview that was never meant to be disclosed to defense counsel.
“Jordan is asking this court to exclude Tracy Peña as witness at trial as a sanction for its deliberate violation of his rights to due process,” Earnest wrote in motion for sanctions submitted Sept. 23 to District Court Judge Matthew Wilson.
Eccles and Vialpando testified Wednesday and read aloud from notes they took at the meeting.
Earnest repeatedly referred to Peña as the state’s “star witness” in Nuñez’s upcoming trial. Authorities have said Peña helped her boyfriend Thomas Wayne Ferguson bury Jeremiah in November 2017, while Nuñez and Ferguson tortured and fatally beat the boy while she was in jail.
Ferguson committed suicide in the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018, after which prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez and alleged he may have been the one to deal the fatal blow.
