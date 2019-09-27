A Santa Fe judge denied a motion Friday to dismiss murder charges against Christopher Garcia, accused of stabbing his former girlfriend Selena Valencia to death in 2017.
Garcia is scheduled to stand trial next month.
Public defender Jennifer Burrill had argued the case against Garcia should be tossed or all the state’s evidence in the case suppressed after it was revealed in June that the Santa Fe Police Department lost fingernail clippings and hairs taken from Valencia’s body after her death. Burrill contended the items had the potential to contain DNA evidence that could have implicated someone else in her death.
What was to have been a 4½-day hearing on the issue began at 9 a.m. Friday. The second witness called was Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office crime scene technician Shari Vialpando — who had been tasked with auditing the Santa Fe Police Department’s evidence in the case after the items went missing.
Vialpando testified that her review revealed the department hadn’t followed its own polices or procedures for the collection and preservation of evidence.
Chain of custody records were “confusing” and “convoluted,” Vialpando said. Some items of evidence were not sealed, others had broken seals or rips in the packaging and items that should have been separated were stored together.
But when Burrill’s next two planned witnesses, from the state Office of the Medical Examiner, did not show up to court, Burrill concluded her case.
Deputy District Attorney Todd Bullion then argued the defense had not made its case.
“What you’ve heard today essentially is how the evidence was lost,” Bullion said. “And that’s not been in dispute.”
District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer agreed and denied Burrill’s motion for dismissal or suppression but assured the defense attorney she would have “wide latitude” to bring the issue to the jury’s attention at trial and would be allowed to include a jury instruction on the topic.
Such instructions sometimes advise the jury they should assume the missing evidence would have been in favor of the defense.
Bullion objected to the jury instruction, noting the judge’s ruling that Burrill hadn’t proven prejudice. The judge said she would review Burrill’s proposed instruction before deciding that issue.
Less than two hours after the hearing began, it was over.