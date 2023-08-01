State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied a motion Tuesday to dismiss the case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, ruling defense attorneys had not proven “actual and substantial prejudice” against their client.
Gutierrez-Reed faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting. A revolver held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie south of Santa Fe.
Both charges are fourth-degree felonies punishable by up to 18 months in prison.
Defense attorney Jason Bowles had argued in a May motion the first amended criminal complaint against Gutierrez-Reed should be dismissed for myriad reasons, including a lack of jurisdiction by the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors’ statements to the media and an alleged failure of law enforcement to secure certain areas of the scene where Hutchins was shot and killed.
Sommer addressed each of Bowles’ assertions Tuesday. She dismissed many of them as irrelevant or not ready for argument.
“I don’t see any of this disproving a charge against Ms. Gutierrez-Reed,” Sommer said. “You have just asserted these things. You have not done anything to persuade the court this is exculpatory.”
Bowles argued amended criminal information filed against Gutierrez-Reed in February should be thrown out because it had been signed by District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies — who later stepped down after the judge ruled she couldn’t serve as co-counsel with then-special prosecutor Andrea Reeb.
Bowles argued that created “jurisdictional and structural” problems because some key decisions, including a plea deal with a co-defendant, had been made by Carmack-Altwies.
He argued the judge later ruled the DA wasn’t “authorized” to work on the case.
An amended second complaint filed in June by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis — appointed after Reeb stepped down — didn’t “cure” the problem, Bowles argued, because the decisions that led up to it had still been made by Carmack-Altwies.
Sommer rejected the argument, noting the underlying facts of the case are the same. She also corrected Bowles’ characterization of her ruling, saying she never ruled Carmack-Altwies wasn’t “authorized” to work on the case, only that the district attorney would have to chose between prosecuting it herself or hiring a special prosecutor to do so.
Sommer said some of the arguments Bowles made about the relevance or admissibility of evidence may be relevant later in the proceedings but weren’t appropriate to address before a preliminary hearing had been held in the case.
Gutierrez-Reed is the only person still facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting.
Prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April.
Rust assistant director David Halls — who accepted the revolver from Gutierrez-Reed prior to the shooting and announced it was a “cold gun,” or safe, before handing it to Baldwin — pleaded no contest in March to negligent use of a deadly weapon as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve six months on unsupervised probation and to cooperate in the prosecution of the others.
Prosecutors added the tampering charge to the counts against Gutierrez-Reed in June, contending a witness would testify she “transferred a small bag of cocaine” to someone after being interviewed by police following the fatal shooting.
Sommer was scheduled to hear a prosecution motion seeking to protect the identity of that witness Tuesday.
But special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said a hearingt wouldn’t be necessary because she was withdrawing the motion as the witness had agreed “not to pursue a protective order.”
Morrissey said in a text message Tuesday an updated witness list including the name of the witness would soon be filed.
A preliminary hearing in the case, during which the judge will determine if there is probable cause for the prosecution to go forward, is scheduled to take place later this month.