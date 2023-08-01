State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied a motion Tuesday to dismiss the case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, ruling defense attorneys had not proven “actual and substantial prejudice” against their client.

Gutierrez-Reed faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting. A revolver held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie south of Santa Fe.

Both charges are fourth-degree felonies punishable by up to 18 months in prison.

