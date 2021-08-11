A more-than-40-year-old mural on Guadalupe Street showcasing local cultures and landmarks might have one last chance to dodge destruction.
A federal judge has denied the state Department of Cultural Affairs’ request to dismiss artist Gilberto Guzman’s lawsuit seeking to preserve the massive painting on the state-owned Halpin Building, which is undergoing an overhaul to serve as a contemporary art museum.
Guzman and other artists painted the mural, Multi-Cultural, in 1980. It is now hidden behind a tarp. But the Department of Cultural Affairs has said the work cannot be saved or relocated as construction on the future Vladem Contemporary moves forward.
The project has created controversy for years, with opponents decrying it as gentrification and the erasure of long-held cultural traditions.
U.S. District Judge Kea W. Riggs didn’t weigh in on the controversy. She said in her ruling late last month both sides had failed to file proper documentation with their arguments.
The state agency and Guzman provided plenty of “affidavits, news articles and conservation reports,” the judge said, but they also filed “factual assertions that are not in the complaint and not in any document attached to the complaint or incorporated by reference into the complaint.”
She denied both the state’s motion to dismiss the complaint and Guzman’s request to supplement his response to the state’s motion.
Riggs ordered the Department of Cultural Affairs and Guzman to meet for mediation Aug. 17 to try to resolve the issue.
Guzman, who showed up at Tiny’s Restaurant and Lounge on Tuesday evening to sign posters of his work and rally support for the mural, said he is hopeful the two sides can reach an agreement.
“I still have a lot of faith and hope,” he said.
His lawyer, Penelope Quintero of Albuquerque, said the mediation, which will be overseen by Riggs, is designed to come up with a resolution. The two sides have “gone through some settlement discussions and premediation conferences,” she added, without providing details.
If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, she said, “our litigation strategy would be to go on and fight.”
The Department of Cultural Affairs indicated it won’t budge when it comes to leaving the mural in place.
Spokesman Daniel Zillmann wrote in email, “Santa Fe is a community that has had a strong connection to its arts and culture for centuries. The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs acknowledges the emotions connected with the [Multi-cultural] mural and the opinions of some community members who would like to see the mural preserved. However, the NMDCA’s decision is final, and the mural will be removed.”
Guzman, 88, spoke at the Tiny’s event about using house paint to create the mural with several other artists.
They first drew an image on paper, he said.
He could not remember how long it took to paint the mural: “I never kept track of things like that.”
Guzman still believes the mural can be saved but said he will be sad if it is destroyed.
“It brought a lot of attention to Santa Fe,” he said.
Hilario Romero, a former state historian and former state archivist, said the Halpin Building mural is not the only multicultural piece of public art that has been removed, destroyed or covered up over the years.
He recalled how a mural created by Frederico Vigil at St. John’s College in Santa Fe was destroyed by vandals about 30 years ago. And a mural painted by Bernadette Vigil — Frederico’s sister — and some teenagers on an outer wall of City Hall was inadvertently covered up by a contractor a few years ago.
“There’s been a continued history of showing no respect for cultural art pieces, public art — especially if they were done by Chicano artists,” Romero said.
Multi-Cultural is not just Guzman’s mural, he added.
“It was a collective effort. Everybody who contributed was part of the multicultured body that created it,” Romero said. “It belongs to everybody.”
Looking at the building/construction site yesterday, the mural is covered with a tarp. However a doorway is open with no framing around the edges. Is the mural intact?
