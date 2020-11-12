A San Miguel County magistrate judge Thursday denied altering the conditions of release for a 23-year-old Las Vegas, N.M., man accused of shooting and killing two people Sunday due to a lack of argument from the suspect’s defense attorney.
Defense Attorney Todd Ellis Farkas told San Miguel County Magistrate Judge Melanie Rivera he was assigned the case two days prior to the hearing and has not had an opportunity to speak to his client, Alejandro Alirez, or his family, and therefore had no viable argument as to why conditions of the suspect's release should be altered.
“We don’t have any argument at this point in time,” Farkas said. “I was just assigned this case Tuesday … we can address the court when we have new information.”
Despite the lack of argument from the defense, Assistant District Attorney Vincent Mathias argued to the court that due to the severity of the crimes, the bond requirement, which also includes other standard conditions of curfew, house arrest and GPS monitoring, were appropriate. Alirez would also be required to contact his defense attorney at least once every two weeks.
Bond was later set at $2 million. He remains in custody in San Miguel County Detention Center.
“These are capital felony charges,” Mathias said. “The state believes that this is an extremely reasonable bond given the situation.”
Alirez is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Cristal Cervantes, 33, and her grandfather, Victor Cervantes, 89. He is suspected of live-streaming one of the shootings on Facebook.
The video has since been removed, but a news release issued by New Mexico State Police states agents watched the video, which allegedly shows Alirez “walking inside the residence with a handgun and shooting Cristal Cervantes.”
Alirez was arrested without further incident after state crisis negotiators were able to convince him to give himself over to law enforcement.
Alirez’s mother in 2018 told The Taos News she believed a seizure her son suffered in 2017 might have caused his erratic behavior. Alirez broke into a bank in Taos after the seizure and began to scuffle with police.
Mathias advised the court of the state’s intention to file a pretrial detention motion to prevent Alirez from fleeing if released on bail by Thursday afternoon. Alirez is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23 for a preliminary hearing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.