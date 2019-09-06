A Santa Fe judge Friday delayed until next year the trials of four people accused in the 2018 killing of Española teenager Cameron Martinez during a highway shooting on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino.
State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne ruled the defendants will each receive separate trials, the first of which will begin in February. The trials will likely be held in Tierra Amarilla, with Santa Fe as an alternate location.
Martinez, 18, was killed and three of his passengers were injured when people in two other vehicles opened fire in the October shooting. Police have said the shooting appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.
The four adults charged in the case — Mark Hice, 23, Anton Martinez, 20, Axel Zamarron, 18, and Brittany Garcia, 21 — are each charged with first-degree murder.
The case had been scheduled to begin jury selection at the end of this month, but prosecutors argued that evidence in the “complex case” was still being analyzed and pretrial witness interviews were still being conducted.
The judge also agreed to a prosecution request Friday to amend the grand jury indictment against Hice, the suspected ringleader of the group, to add an alternate first-degree “depraved mind murder” theory for a jury’s consideration.
In addition to the current theory that Martinez’s murder was willful and premeditated, the second theory posits that Hice acted with reckless disregard for human life when he allegedly armed his friends and recruited them to use deadly force against people he considered his enemies.
The judge additionally denied a defense motion to have Garcia’s case moved to another judicial district, instead ruling that jurors will be selected from Rio Arriba County. Garcia’s attorneys had argued that extensive pretrial publicity of the case would taint the jury pool and could prevent her from receiving a fair trial.