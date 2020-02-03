ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. Magistrate Kirtan Khalsa on Monday stopped short of giving final approval to a settlement that would bring an end to a 40-year-old civil case that forced some of the most significant penal reforms in New Mexico history.
Instead, the judge ordered attorneys on both sides to first memorialize several modifications to the agreement.
The Duran Consent Decree — signed in 1980 in the wake of a bloody uprising at the Penitentiary of New Mexico to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by inmate Dwight Duran — once imposed rules aimed at bringing conditions in state prisons up to constitutional standards and making sure they stayed there.
Duran and attorneys appointed to represent inmates in medium- and maximum-security prisons negotiated the book-length agreement with the New Mexico Corrections Department. The deal once governed everything from pest control to medical care, and included oversight from a court monitor.
That agreement was replaced in 1991 with one that vacated most of those controls but contained a provision saying restrictions on overcrowding would remain in effect in perpetuity.
Prisoner representatives reopened litigation of the decree in 2015, alleging the state had violated it by bolting additional bunks into single cells at a state prison facility in Grants.
A proposed agreement being considered by Khalsa would give the state a path to allow the decree to end by complying with specific provisions that include reducing inmate populations at several facilities.
