A district judge on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether a Santa Fe County wedding venue opposed by neighbors can continue operating until the end of the year, saying he will hold an evidentiary hearing on the matter in August.
Judge Francis Mathew's ruling during an online court hearing means Hacienda Doña Andrea de Santa Fe's ability to serve as a wedding venue for the remainder of 2022 won't be decided until the Aug. 11 hearing.
However, at the hearing's conclusion, the county and a lawyer for hacienda owners Maximiliano and Britt Contreras agreed the hacienda could host two weddings scheduled for later this month.
Tuesday's hearing came on the heels of the Santa Fe County Planning Commission's decision to prohibit weddings from taking place at the venue in Cerrillos after neighbors brought noise and safety concerns to the commission.
Weddings at the hacienda have been mired in controversy since neighbors began feuding with the hacienda's owners over increased noise, traffic, water use and fire hazards residents say guests have brought to the area. Santa Fe County later determined weddings at the hacienda are a breach of its land-use permit.
The Contrerases have since been requesting individual special-use permits to accommodate weddings scheduled for the remainder of the year. They have said they will stop hosting ceremonies at the hacienda at the end of 2022.
When they sought a permit allowing them to host the remaining scheduled nuptials, the Planning Commission unanimously rejected the request.
The Contrerases have asked the court to overrule the Planning Commission, contending the county's land-use code requires it to issue the permit to any applicant who meets criteria. County officials claim the code grants officials some discretion over the permits and argued the couple should go through the administrative process rather than let the judicial system decide.
Mathew questioned what he said appeared to be the county's "secret" interpretation of the code which would allow officials to make discretionary rulings when issuing permits for things the code says should be routinely approved by staff.
Attorney Nancy Long, who represented the county, said its interpretation of the code means it is determined administratively but also can be moved to a decision-making body.
The Contrerases have an appeals hearing scheduled before the Santa Fe County Commission on July 26.
The couple's attorney, Christopher Graeser, argued the complaints of neighbors should not have influenced the Planning Commission's decision.
"The folks and angry mobs can run for County Commission if they want, but until then they have no authority," he said.
But Long argued the Contrerases were looking to circumvent the administrative process and have judge act as a "super county commissioner."
"It is really their problem that they want to make the county's problem," Long said. "They just want to plow forward and receive the funds for these weddings … even though they know they've been operating illegally since at least last year."