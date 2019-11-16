Cathy Faber said she was walking her two dogs near her home in Eldorado last month when they were rushed by two Rhodesian ridgebacks who live next door. Faber and both her dogs — a golden retriever named Willie and a mixed-breed named Corazón — suffered bites.
At a court hearing Friday, Faber described the incident: “The two big dogs picked up my dogs and shook their necks and they tried to kill them.”
The attack didn’t stop, she said. “We had to run all the way home, about 100 yards,” Faber said. “They continued to attack my dogs as we were running away. I couldn’t keep up. I ran and ran and ran, and once I got to our front gate, they were still attacking my two dogs on our property.
“Before that — when I tried to pick up Corazón — that was when one of the dogs bit me on the left hand and bit my iPhone and killed it.”
State District Judge Matthew Wilson on Friday turned down a request by Faber and her husband, Brian Faber, to remove the two offending dogs from the home of their neighbors, Richard Rogers and Alena Hart.
But this wasn’t the last time the incident will be heard in court.
Santa Fe County Animal Control has filed a criminal case charging Hart with 10 petty misdemeanors, accusing her of having vicious animals, allowing her dogs to run at large and having no rabies vaccinations for the animals.
Hart has pleaded not guilty. A hearing is scheduled Dec. 23 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Wilson said one of the reasons he couldn’t grant the restraining order for the Fabers is because Rogers was the only defendant named in their complaint — and he had testified that Hart is the dogs’ rightful owner.
The judge suggested a possible remedy: for the Fabers to sue Hart. After the hearing, the couple said they planned to file a civil suit.
Neither Rogers nor Hart denied the attack occurred. But on the witness stand, Hart said she thought her dogs were playing when she saw them run up to Cathy Faber and her dogs.
The Fabers’ dogs were treated for multiple puncture wounds and given antibiotics and painkillers. Cathy Faber received a tetanus shot shortly after the attack.
According to documents filed in the criminal case, animal control officers seized the dogs and put them on a 10-day quarantine.
In the 10 years they’ve had Chaco and Anasazi, Hart and Rogers both testified, this was only the second time the dogs had escaped.
After the first time seven years ago, Hart said, she spent $10,000 building a large fence to keep them in. When they escaped last month, she said, it was from a small holding area, where they’d been placed because a crew was working on their property.
But Cathy Faber said she’s documented 11 times when Hart’s dogs have escaped in the past 10 years. Several years ago, they attacked another dog belonging to her, she said.
Another neighbor, Angelica Vialpando, didn’t witness the attack Oct. 21, she testified in court. But she said Hart’s dogs worry her: “I worry about them attacking my dog as well as my two grandkids, who like to ride bikes.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.