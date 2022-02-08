State District Judge Brian Biedscheid on Tuesday rejected the city of Santa Fe's motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging it is responsible for ongoing problems near the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place.
A group of shelter area residents and business owners argue in the complaint the city has failed to protect them from problems caused by Pete's Place clients, and that its failure to address the issue results in a constitutional taking — such as when a government seizes private property for public use.
The city filed a motion in November seeking dismissal of the case.
Assistant City Attorney Amanda Salazar said at a court hearing Tuesday the city lawfully entered into a lease with the nonprofit Interfaith Community Shelter to provide services for members of the homeless community in a city-owned building. But, she added, the city was not responsible for people's actions outside the property.
"We are talking about individuals," Salazar said. "They make decisions, live their lives and are cognizant of their actions."
Attorney A. Blair Dunn, representing the plaintiffs, countered that by failing to adhere to city ordinances and renewing its lease with the nonprofit, the city was perpetuating a nuisance for nearby residents and business owners, who are seeking compensation for the damage to their property.
"It is an endorsement of the city of the actions by these individuals," Dunn said.
The plaintiffs initially filed the complaint in October 2020 against the shelter at the intersection of Cerrillos and Harrison roads. They argue the shelter is an "extreme nuisance" because of damage its clients have caused to private property in the surrounding neighborhood.
The complaint was amended a year later to include the city. It also names the Santa Fe Mountain Center as a defendant.
The city's most recent four-year lease with the Interfaith Community Shelter began in October 2020. The city has held multiple community meetings about the site since then to hear residents' concerns.
In recent months, the city has expanded police bike patrols around the shelter and has pledged to have a new Alternative Response Unit focus on the area.
The shelter also enacted a policy barring anyone who loiters on Harrison Road from receiving services.
