State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Monday District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies can hire a new special prosecutor in criminal cases tied to the fatal shooting on the Rust film set in October 2021, but can't also serve as a prosecutor in the cases.
Courtesy New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts
First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies can hire a new special prosecutor to manage the state's criminal cases in the fatal Rust film set shooting or she can prosecute them herself, but not both, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided Monday.
The ruling followed state Rep. Andrea Reeb's recent decision to step down as the special prosecutor in cases tied to the shooting.
Rust producer and star Alec Baldwin and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was tasked with managing firearms, ammunition and gun safety for the production, are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Baldwin was holding a prop revolver that discharged a live bullet during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
Reeb, a retired prosecutor and Republican state House member from Clovis, stepped down from the high-profile cases earlier this month after Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion seeking to have her disqualified. They argued the state lawmaker's position as a prosecutor violated constitutional separation of powers.
Reeb told The New Mexican she stepped down not out of fear of losing the argument in court but because she did not want to be a distraction to the case or provide a basis for any convictions to be overturned on appeal.
Carmack-Altwies indicated she planned to appoint a new special prosecutor to replace Reeb, but Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys argued in a motion New Mexico law does not allow a district attorney to prosecute a case in conjunction with a special prosecutor.
The district attorney disputed that Monday. She said the way she reads the statute, it authorizes her to appoint a special counselor to relieve pressure on her already overburdened staff and to act as co-counselor on a case.
Sommer sided with the defense, ruling Carmack-Altwies had shown she had good cause to appoint a special prosecutor to act in her place in the Rust cases, but cannot participate in the prosecution if she hires someone for that role.
"I don't read it the way you read it," Sommer told her, speaking of the law. "I think it's a twist ... to have it read the way you do. ... You would have to ignore a lot of other language" in the statute.
"Under this statute, you cannot use it unless you're not going to prosecute," the judge said. "You have indicated a dilemma ... in your response because you are saying you don't have enough staff to do this. That would tell me yes, you cannot prosecute, so you may invoke that. However, you're also saying that 'I plan to stay in because there is nothing that prevents me from staying in,' and that's not true. ... If you cannot prosecute, you cannot prosecute."
The judge granted Carmack-Altwies' request for time to file additional briefs on a different section of state law she argued could authorize her to continue working on the cases while also hiring a special prosecutor.
Sommer asked the parties to file briefs on that statute by Thursday and indicated she could hold another hearing as soon as Friday.
Carmack-Altwies didn't say at Monday's hearing whom she might consider appointing to replace Reeb. She did not respond to a call seeking comment.
"I can't comment on a potential new special prosecutor at this time," her spokeswoman, Heather Brewer, wrote in an email Monday.