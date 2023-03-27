Rust hearing

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Monday District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies can hire a new special prosecutor in criminal cases tied to the fatal shooting on the Rust film set in October 2021, but can't also serve as a prosecutor in the cases.

 Courtesy New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies can hire a new special prosecutor to manage the state's criminal cases in the fatal Rust film set shooting or she can prosecute them herself, but not both, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided Monday.

The ruling followed state Rep. Andrea Reeb's recent decision to step down as the special prosecutor in cases tied to the shooting. 

Rust producer and star Alec Baldwin and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was tasked with managing firearms, ammunition and gun safety for the production, are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Baldwin was holding a prop revolver that discharged a live bullet during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.