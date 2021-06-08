State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne issued an order Monday confirming an arbitration award reached in a dispute between the Secretary of State's Office and Cowboys for Trump.
A spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office said the order would allow the enforcement of the original arbitration award "with more legal avenues" if Cowboys for Trump defies the judgment.
The order said the group needs to register as a political committee and pay a fine for failing to do so.
The award also requires Cowboys for Trump to file "all delinquent expenditure and contributions reports" required by the Campaign Reporting Act.
The group’s jailed founder, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, has argued Cowboys for Trump should not be required to register as a political committee because it did not meet the definition of such an organization.
The Secretary of State’s Office and the group ultimately agreed to resolve the dispute through arbitration, the petition says, and the arbitrator issued an award in July ordering Cowboys for Trump to pay the fine and register within 15 days.
Griffin is facing recall after being criminally charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
An attorney for the group didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment late Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.