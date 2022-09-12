State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington earlier this month accepted the second plea agreement offered to an accused child rapist after having rejected a deal prosecutors offered the man in July, saying it carried insufficient consequences.

Enrique Palomino-Loya, 34, originally was charged with five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of criminal sexual contact after he was accused of raping a 4-year-old relative in 2018 — charges that exposed him to a potential maximum sentence of nearly 100 years in prison. 

Under the deal Ellington accepted Sept. 6, Palomino-Loya pleaded no contest to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor — a fourth-degree felony — and one misdemeanor count of child enticement.

