State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington earlier this month accepted the second plea agreement offered to an accused child rapist after having rejected a deal prosecutors offered the man in July, saying it carried insufficient consequences.
Enrique Palomino-Loya, 34, originally was charged with five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of criminal sexual contact after he was accused of raping a 4-year-old relative in 2018 — charges that exposed him to a potential maximum sentence of nearly 100 years in prison.
Under the deal Ellington accepted Sept. 6, Palomino-Loya pleaded no contest to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor — a fourth-degree felony — and one misdemeanor count of child enticement.
In that aspect, the agreement is the same as one the judge previously rejected.
The difference between the two deals, District Attorney's Office spokeswoman JoHanna Cox wrote in an email Friday, is that the new plea calls for Palomino-Loya to serve five years' supervised probation, while the rejected plea would have allowed him to walk free unsupervised after being credited with about two years time served while awaiting trial.
He also will be required to register on a “non-public” sex-offender database for 10 years, which had also been a provision in the original plea offer.
"This case has had several challenges from the beginning," Cox wrote. "… the DA's office determined that securing a conviction outweighed the risk of acquittal."
Palomino-Loya's public defender did not respond to a call seeking comment Monday.
The case is one of several in which the Santa Fe Police Department’s mishandling of evidence and flawed evidence room procedures — issues that created controversy in 2019 and 2020 — caused problems in prosecuting crimes.
The police department admitted in 2020 to having lost physical evidence collected during a sexual assault examination of the child.
The department’s evidence-handling protocols have undergone scrutiny since at least 2019, when it discovered evidence had gone missing in a 2017 murder case. A 2020 audit found multiple problems with the department’s handling of evidence.
Police acknowledged the loss of the evidence in the Palomino-Loya case in May 2020, blaming it on a retired police detective who said at the time he specifically remembered the case due to the child’s young age and adamantly maintained he’d turned in the evidence.
Police first sought to arrest Palomino-Loya in May 2018, according to court records. He agreed to meet with police at his house to discuss the allegations, but he never showed up, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.
The detective said he searched for Palomino-Loya for months, but the trail went cold after sources told him Palomino-Loya had fled to Mexico. A Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office agent arrested Palomino-Loya two years later.
In a July email, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote the department has since put specific processes in place “to prevent an incident like this from occurring again," including protocols on properly securing the Sexual Assault Examination Kits until they are transported to the Department of Public Safety Crime Lab.
The child's mother expressed dissatisfaction with the previous agreement at the July hearing, saying her family would always have "sad and angry feelings" about the way the case unfolded.
Cox did not respond to a questions about the victim's family felt about the new agreement. The child's mother could not be reached for comment.