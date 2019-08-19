Judge abruptly ends Nicholas Ortiz hearing without a decision

A state district judge abruptly ended a hearing Monday without deciding whether a young man convicted of killing three members of a Northern New Mexico family in 2011 will get a hearing to determine if he should be sentenced as an adult.
Judge Francis J. Mathew held the hearing to consider a motion from defendant Nicholas Ortiz’ s public defender, Stephen Taylor, on whether Ortiz can be rehabilitated in the juvenile system — despite the fact the Pojoaque man is not guaranteed such a hearing by law.
But the judge recessed the hearing and immediately left the bench following a terse exchange with Taylor, who loudly snapped his computer shut when the judge ruled one of Taylor’s witnesses would not be allowed to testify by telephone.
The judge’s departure left observers and participants scratching their heads, but Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett told the victim’s family members the judge likely will issue a written order on the issue.
Ortiz, who was 16 at the time of the crime, is now 24. He faces three life sentences following his conviction in December 2016 on three counts of murder in the deaths of Lloyd Ortiz, 55; his wife, Dixie Ortiz, 53; and their developmentally disabled son, Steven Ortiz, 21.
The three were fatally bludgeoned on Father’s Day, 2011, with a pickax-like garden tool at their home in El Rancho, a community just west of Pojoaque.
Nicholas Ortiz, who has not been sentenced, was not related to the victims, but knew them well and was a frequent guest in their home.
His lawyers argue that because of Ortiz’s age, a judge should hold an amenability hearing to determine whether he would be responsive to rehabilitation and whether he should be sentenced as a juvenile.
“Research into adolescent brain development continues to confirm what society has long understood: children are different than adults,” the defense attorneys wrote in their motion requesting the hearing. “… Adolescents are more impulsive, more likely to misperceive risk, less able to regulate behavior, more easily aroused emotionally and, importantly, more capable of change.”
Taylor had planned to call two witness Monday — David Richard Schmidt, a pro-tem member of the Juvenile Committee of New Mexico Sentencing Commission, and Antoinette Kavanaugh, a child psychologist from Chicago.
Schmidt was expected to testify on the history of New Mexico’s laws regarding child offenders and Kavanaugh was expected to testify about adolescent brain development.
But the state objected to both witnesses.
Padgett argued in part that Schmidt was a lobbyist who held very specific viewpoints on the children’s laws, and “his testimony should be in the Roundhouse, not the courthouse.”
Mathew sided with the state, but allowed Taylor to put Schmidt on the stand briefly to offer a “proffer,” or informal summary for the record, of what he might have said if allowed to testify.
But when Schmidt didn’t come quickly to the points Taylor wanted him to make, the judge to cut short the discussion — visibly frustrating the defense attorney.
Next, Taylor attempted to call Kavanaugh to testify by phone, saying she was unable to appear in person because her Sunday flight out of Chicago had been canceled due to weather. He added Kavanaugh was unable to book another flight that would have gotten her to Santa Fe in time for the 9 a.m. hearing.
Padgett objected to having the witness testify by phone, and Mathew told Taylor it wouldn’t be allowed, saying “when we scheduled this, you made a point that she needed to be here.”
At that, Taylor slammed his laptop shut so vehemently it made a loud sound, drawing an admonishment from the judge, who looked pointedly at him and said, “Mr. Taylor.”
Taylor apologized, but added: “I feel like we are being punished for something that is beyond the defendant’s control.”
Mathew asked if there was anything else that needed to be addressed. When no one said anything, he announced court was in recess and left the courtroom without issuing a ruling.
The judge did not respond to a message seeking comment on if or when he plans to rule.
Ortiz is scheduled to be sentenced in October.