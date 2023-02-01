Karen Peterson.jpg

Karen Peterson

Karen Peterson was the type of journalist who never seemed to fear making waves as she uncovered the truth.

Colleagues described Peterson as an outspoken woman who was dedicated to her profession and ruffled feathers along the way.

"She was a great conversationalist; you could talk to her about anything," said Mark Oswold, a longtime reporter and editor who worked with Peterson at The New Mexican. "She did not fit into any categories, and she could drive you crazy sometimes, but you could always get back and make up with her."

Popular in the Community