Karen Peterson was the type of journalist who never seemed to fear making waves as she uncovered the truth.
Colleagues described Peterson as an outspoken woman who was dedicated to her profession and ruffled feathers along the way.
“She was a great conversationalist; you could talk to her about anything,” said Mark Oswald, a longtime reporter and editor who worked with Peterson at The New Mexican. “She did not fit into any categories, and she could drive you crazy sometimes, but you could always get back and make up with her.”
Peterson died Jan. 13 with close friends by her side. She was 74.
She was born in Madison, Wis., but spent most of her life in New Mexico.
Peterson grew up in Los Alamos and went on to make Santa Fe her home. The free-spirited writer spent many of her early years riding her motorcycle through Europe and teaching English and Spanish at military bases through the University of Maryland.
Oswald said she still had her old BMW motorcycle not long before she died.
Peterson started her career in journalism in 1987 at the Rio Grande Sun in Española. Over the years, she worked at several newspapers, including the El Paso Times, The New Mexican and the Albuquerque Journal North, where she become editor of the opinion pages and arts section.
Peterson reported on a number of controversial topics, including Jeffrey Epstein, who was Santa Fe County’s largest property taxpayer.
While working for The New Mexican, Peterson uncovered records showing a campaign worker for former state Sen. Phil Griego was linked to efforts to persuade news organizations to publish critical stories about campaign rivals during the Democratic Party primary in 1996.
In some cases, Peterson’s coverage led to backlash.
In 1998, she wrote about New York radio personality Don Imus’ arrangement with two state Cabinet secretaries to demolish historic structures on state trust land leased by the Imus Ranch.
Imus’ property was near Ribera, a community southwest of Las Vegas, N.M., and was used as a retreat where sick children and siblings of children who had died suddenly in infancy could spend time experiencing ranch life and learning to be cowboys and cowgirls. Imus disparaged Peterson on his radio show.
Oswald said Imus called Peterson a “slut” and “gave out her email address on the air. Famously, Karen got one from Imus’ fans who referred to her as a ‘reporterette troll.’ ”
Oswald said Peterson and her friends took the insult in stride, and went on to call themselves “the trolls.”
“You could never hurt Karen Peterson with an insult like that,” said Eddie Moore, a photographer for the Albuquerque Journal who knew her well.
Throughout her years as a journalist, Peterson met a number of colleagues and lifelong friends who were touched by her fearless attitude and the wisdom that came with it.
Peterson’s former colleague Trip Jennings recalled how the two often shared “war stories” with each other about the adventures they’d had and all the crazy things they’d covered as journalists.
“She was one of my favorite people in the world because she was just so curious and constantly reading and very interested in the world,” Jennings said.
“She was extremely smart, extremely educated and opinionated, and she was a really good influence on me,” Moore added.
Moore said Peterson was often a mentor to fledgling journalists who were just entering a newsroom for the first time.
“There are so many younger reporters who would not be reporters today if not for Karen,” he said.
Peterson was a huge nature lover who spent much of her time outdoors hiking, snowshoeing and fly-fishing. Even when enjoying nature, Moore said, she made an adventure out of it, whether she was hiking to a remote stream in the middle of the forest or cross-country skiing.
During one of her expeditions, Moore said Peterson found herself stuck in a yurt in the wilderness during a weekend blizzard.
None of her colleagues knew about the debacle until she didn’t show up for work Monday. They called law enforcement to check on Peterson — and learned their rough-and-tumble friend was doing just fine on her own.
“She didn’t really need rescuing, but some younger guys showed up on snowmobiles, and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, I need rescuing,’ ” Moore said.