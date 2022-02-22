Edward “Petie” Gibson never knew his famous grandfather, Josh Gibson, perhaps the greatest home-run hitter in baseball history.
Petie Gibson says he still feels a bond with Josh Gibson, who achieved international fame despite being white-balled.
Racism kept Josh Gibson out of Major League Baseball. His brilliant career was spent in the Negro Leagues, playing for star-studded teams in Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays.
Some in the Black press called New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth the white Josh Gibson. Josh Gibson’s titanic home runs are still a topic for fans and writers.
Josh Gibson died at age 35 in January 1947. Three months later, Jackie Robinson became the first Black player of the 20th century to play in the major leagues.
Petie Gibson, born in 1948, lived his first 18 years in Pittsburgh before becoming a basketball star at the University of New Mexico. He was rarely asked about his grandfather after he went west.
But Petie Gibson, 73, now in his 48th year as an elementary school teacher in Albuquerque, drew inspiration from Josh.
“I studied photographs of him, and he was surrounded by children in a lot of them. Kids gathered to meet him off the field. Kids were with him on the field. That became a strong motivation for me.”
Petie Gibson started a youth basketball league during the 31 years he taught physical education at La Mesa Elementary. He retired briefly, confronted boredom, and returned to the classroom.
He has taught at Alamosa Elementary School for the last 17 years. Petie Gibson continued coaching youth basketball after his comeback.
He recalls a stretch where his young charges won 231 games and lost 12. The highlight was a 100-game winning streak.
Statistics don’t drive him. Providing a meaningful outlet for kids from low-income neighborhoods was the reason he initiated a basketball program for small children.
“I understand their needs. I empathize. I nurture,” he said. “Basketball — that’s the catch with kids.”
Petie Gibson was raised by a single mother, Helen Gibson. Josh Gibson’s daughter, she gave Petie Gibson a choice of what last name he wanted, his father’s or grandfather’s. He picked Gibson.
Like Josh Gibson, he was a catcher in baseball, the sport he played during his early years. Petie Gibson didn’t pick up a basketball until he was in seventh grade. He taught himself ball-handling by dribbling around soda bottles in the basement.
A shade under 5-foot-9, Petie was a three-year starter at Pittsburgh’s powerhouse program, Schenley High School. The star of those Schenley teams was Kenny Durrett, who would go on to play in the NBA.
Durrett was being recruited by every prominent college program. He and Petie Gibson planned to sign as a package deal with Niagara University.
Somehow, the offers fell through, though Petie Gibson isn’t sure why. Durrett went to La Salle University.
The major hometown programs, Duquesne University and the University of Pittsburgh, showed little interest in Petie Gibson. UNM wanted him, and so he plunged.
It was a hard transition, moving 1,600 miles from home to play college basketball.
“Homesick. That’s what I felt every day. It was just my mom and me all those years,” he said.
As a three-year starter for the Lobos, he acquired the nickname Petie. He is not sure how it happened. His suspicion is that spectators referred to him as “speedy,” and in the din of an arena it became Petie.
Freshmen weren’t eligible to play on the varsity when he arrived at UNM in 1967. He flashed talent from the beginning, hitting the winning shot as the freshman team upset Trinidad Junior College, led by a future Olympian and NBA player, Spencer Haywood.
Petie Gibson is remembered most for another game-winning shot in his sophomore season. He scored at the buzzer in 1969 to defeat an outstanding New Mexico State University team.
Descriptions of Petie Gibson’s clutch performance became more cinematic by the minute. One sportswriter wrote that Petie Gibson’s winning shot traveled 30 feet. Others said it was 25. Petie Gibson pegs the actual the distance at 15 to 18 feet.
Other myths live on. Petie Gibson was inducted to the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. The organization lists the wrong year for his famous game-winner against the Aggies and the wrong score, 71-70.
Petie Gibson’s mom never attended a single one of his basketball games. He says she didn’t want to see him lose.
He graduated from UNM in 1971 and began teaching in the Albuquerque school district the following year. Also in 1972, Josh Gibson was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. The honor came 25 years after Josh Gibson’s death.
Disappointments come in every life. Petie Gibson at one point hoped to become a high school basketball coach in Albuquerque. No vacancies occurred, leaving an accomplished performer in the college ranks to initiate a program for children.
“One thing that’s helped me through the years is my faith,” said Petie Gibson, who attends a nondenominational church.
His wife, Sylvia, and their daughter, Sharese, 32, give him focus outside school and basketball.
Petie Gibson rarely mentions his immortal grandfather to his pupils. The sting of racism, whether on buses or baseball diamonds, might surface in their studies when they reach high school or one day delve into stories like this one for Black History Month.
His style is low key. He rolls out the ball and lets kids be kids.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
Thanks for this bit of history. Kudos to Petite Gibson for his many years as a teacher - well done!
