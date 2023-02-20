After four days of testimony, a jury of six women and six men deliberated for less than two hours Monday before finding Joseph Jones guilty of felony murder in the 2018 shooting death of Robert Romero.

The jurors also convicted Jones of aggravated burglary, a charge that was the basis for his count of first-degree felony murder. The crime requires jurors to find a defendant killed someone during the commission of another felony.

Jones, who did not take the stand in his own defense, stood silently between his defense attorneys as the judge read the verdict.