Joseph Jones, left, and attorney Craig Hay wait the start of a sentencing hearing Monday at the First Judicial District.

State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington sentenced Joseph Jones of Santa Fe to life in prison Monday in connection with the 2018 shooting death of 52-year-old Robert Romero during what prosecutors described as a home burglary gone wrong. 

A Santa Fe jury convicted Jones, 29, of felony murder and aggravated burglary in February after deliberating for less than two hours following four days of testimony. 

Romero had been dozing on the couch of his home in the Las Casitas neighborhood in the wee hours of July 30, 2018, while his family slept upstairs. During the trial, prosecutors said Romero was awakened by Jones — a serial burglar who also lived in the area — as he attempted to break into the home. 

