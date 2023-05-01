Joseph Jones — his face obscured by a mask and large glasses — was silent and impassive as a state district judge sentenced him to life in prison Monday for the 2018 shooting death of Robert Romero outside the Santa Fe businessman's home.

There were no words from Romero's family, either — a decision borne of "resilience" after a nearly five-year quest for justice, a prosecutor said.

"They're not going to waste another breath on Mr. Jones," Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias told the court Monday. "Mr. Jones needs to know that their silence is strength. Their silence is resilience and their silence speaks volumes as to the man Mr. Romero was. ... Mr. Romero's community will not give any more time, energy or attention to the man who already stole so much from them."

