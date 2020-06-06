Despite receiving little inner-party support from Republicans, Santa Fe engineer Alexis Johnson pulled off an unexpected victory over longtime Northern New Mexico civil servant Harry Montoya in the GOP 3rd Congressional District primary.
Santa Fe County finished counting absentee ballots Saturday morning and declared that Johnson captured 36.74 percent of the vote compared to Montoya's 35.45 percent. Karen Bedonie finished third with 27.81 percent.
Johnson will face Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Santa Fe Democrat, in November's general election for outgoing Rep. Ben Ray Luján’s seat.
In the House District 45 race, Linda Michelle Serrato won the Democratic primary with just over 33 percent of the vote. Lisa Dawn Martinez came in second with 23.59 percent followed by Patrick Varela with 23 percent. Carmichael Dominguez took 15.51 percent and Yolanda Louise Sena had 4.72 percent of the vote.
Katharine Clark won the Democratic primary for Santa Fe county clerk, securing nearly 55 percent of the vote.
Letitia Montoya came in second with nearly 17 percent of the vote, Sarah Guzman took 13 percent, Richard Padilla had nearly 12 percent and Bryan Flores finished with nearly 3 percent of the vote.
Staff writer Michael Gerstein contributed to this report.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.