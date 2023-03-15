Famous for his $2 red and green chile chicken tamales, his burritos, his Elvis memorabilia, his generosity and his knack for never forgetting a face, John Orlando Armijo — known to many of his customers at Johnnie's Cash Store as "Johnnie" or "Mr. J" — was perhaps best known for fostering a sense of community.

“This store hasn’t been a moneymaking venture for a while, but then that hasn’t been the point,” said his son Bonifacio Armijo, gesturing with his hands from inside the pouch of his Celtics hoodie and bouncing on his heels in front of the counter of the mom-and-pop shop on Camino Don Miguel, just a block from Canyon Road on Santa Fe's east side.

“It’s more about community,” he added.