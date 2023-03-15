Johnnie Armijo has been with Johnnie’s Cash Store on Camino Don Miguel since 1946. He died March 9 at age 93. Armijo had built his namesake store with his father, Orlando Armijo, and his uncle, Lee Armijo, from adobe bricks they'd made themselves. The shop opened on New Year’s Day 1946.
Johnnie Armijo has been with Johnnie’s Cash Store on Camino Don Miguel since 1946. He died March 9 at age 93. Armijo had built his namesake store with his father, Orlando Armijo, and his uncle, Lee Armijo, from adobe bricks they'd made themselves. The shop opened on New Year’s Day 1946.
New Mexican file photo
Johnnie Armijo and his father, Orlando Armijo, opened Johnnie’s Cash Store on Camino Don Miguel on New Year’s Day 1946.
Courtesy photo
Johnnie Armijo maintains the family market, Johnnie’s Cash Store, which in 2008 had been open for more than 60 years.
Famous for his $2 red and green chile chicken tamales, his burritos, his Elvis memorabilia, his generosity and his knack for never forgetting a face, John Orlando Armijo — known to many of his customers at Johnnie's Cash Store as "Johnnie" or "Mr. J" — was perhaps best known for fostering a sense of community.
“This store hasn’t been a moneymaking venture for a while, but then that hasn’t been the point,” said his son Bonifacio Armijo, gesturing with his hands from inside the pouch of his Celtics hoodie and bouncing on his heels in front of the counter of the mom-and-pop shop on Camino Don Miguel, just a block from Canyon Road on Santa Fe's east side.
“It’s more about community,” he added.
John Armijo died March 9 at 93 at his home next door to Johnnie's Cash Store.
He had survived several strokes and a bout with COVID-19. He told Bonifacio Armijo and his seven other surviving children he’d had enough; he was ready to go.
John Armijo had built his namesake store with his father, Orlando Armijo, and his uncle, Lee Armijo, from adobe bricks they'd made themselves. The shop opened on New Year’s Day 1946, when John was 17. He’d saved up $600 for the enterprise by making and selling root beer and breeding and selling rabbits.
Up until the 1960s, Johnnie’s Cash Store was one of dozens of mom-and-pop stores. John Armijo even drew a map of them all — 78 in total as of the late 1970s.
Roybal’s, Gormley’s, the Friendly Market — they’re all gone now, victims of 7-11s and Allsup’s stores, which offered liquor and gas, and then the bulk-buying big-box stores that made it hard to compete.
“Johnnie’s has been in business for almost 80 years, which would easily make it the longest-running family-owned store in Santa Fe,” said Anna Pacheco, whose story about Armijo and his store was published in The New Mexican in 2008.
“He and his store provided a sense of community that doesn’t really exist anymore," Pacheco said, adding, "and not just in Santa Fe but throughout the country.”
Armijo sponsored local youth sports teams, delivered Thanksgiving meals to neighbors, gave time and money to the Carmelite Monastery and often let customers slide on what they owed him.
His son Charlie Armijo called the store “the largest pantry in the world, where Johnnie rarely let anyone walk out without taking something, especially food.”
John Armijo, a Santa Fe native, was born Oct. 27, 1929, to Orlando and Lorencita Armijo.
He and his wife, Bertha, and their newborn daughter Frances — the first of the couple's nine children — sojourned to San Jose, Calif., to find work, but they returned to Santa Fe within a year. John Armijo worked at Batrite’s Grocery, then Piggly Wiggly and Safeway before taking over his namesake store in 1981, five years after the death of his father, who had been running it.
Bertha Armijo, who had been his wife of more than 70 years when she died five years ago, helped run Johnnie's Cash Store, as did his children — as both kids and as adults.
Over the years, the shop's clientele shifted from regulars from the neighborhood to packs of kids from Santa Fe Preparatory School and Acequia Madre Elementary School. Nowadays, it’s mostly government employees, construction workers and people staying at nearby vacation rentals.
Tim Maxwell, a board member of the Historic Santa Fe Foundation, was one of those Santa Fe Prep kids. He and the foundation have been trying for the last couple of years to get Johnnie’s Cash Store registered as a property worthy of preservation.
“It’s the last of its kind and part of a bespoke, earlier era of Santa Fe, and we want to recognize its significance as a historic place,” Maxwell said. “It’s cross-generational and very local. It’s really more of a community center, where everybody felt comfortable there, and Johnnie and his family were always welcoming.”
In recent years, John Armijo's children — daughters Frances and Percy, and sons Bonifacio, John, Bobby, Charlie, Larry and Richard — have taken turns caring for him and the store. Their sister Patsy died in 2015.
Bonifacio, who said he used to steal cigarettes from the store, recalled his parents saving up S&H trading stamps and redeeming them for their kids’ Christmas gifts.
Larry remembered his father's friendliness, especially with kids.
Percy remembered having her picture taken with Desi Arnaz Jr.
They all laughed remembering the time their father won $100,000 playing a Scratcher — and slept with the ticket on his chest out of fear of losing it.
Next to the front door of the store is a framed picture of St. Martin donating his cloak to a beggar, reminiscent of the values the Armijo family lived by every day. “The first sale of the day always went to the poor,” Bonifacio said.
Funeral services for John Armijo will be held Thursday and Friday. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Thursday with recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m., both at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be at 10 p.m. Friday at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery.