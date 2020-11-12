Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's chief of staff, John Bingaman, will step down from the position "to pursue other opportunities," the Governor's Office announced Thursday.
Lujan Grisham's top attorney, Matthew L. Garcia, will step in as the governor's new chief of staff.
Bingaman took a leave of absence in October to work on President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.
Lujan Grisham is a transition team co-chair for Biden and is considered to be on the shortlist to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Holly Agajanian, who was a partner at a Roswell-based law firm that has done work for oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin, was named the new general counsel for the Governor's Office.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.