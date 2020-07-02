Initial unemployment claims in New Mexico, in Santa Fe and for the self-employed increased slightly in the week ending June 27 in contrast to a slight decrease nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Labor and state unemployment figures.
Santa Fe County saw an 11 percent increase to 296 claims for regular unemployment insurance benefits for the week ending June 27. Santa Fe had between 200 and 300 claims each week in June after ending May with 429 claims, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
The number of Santa Fe County residents receiving weekly benefits peaked June 15 at 13,785 and dropped to 11,898 the week ending June 29 according to Workforce Solutions.
Across New Mexico, the number of people receiving unemployment benefits dropped 4.3 percent to 95,960 in the week ending June 20, Labor Department statistics show.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8:
June 21-27: 5,381 (2,281 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
June 14-20: 4,945 (2,184)
June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,846
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 15: 180,352 plus 40,520 self-employed = 220,872
New Mexico unemployment rate on June 13: 12.5 percent, down .21 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 13.2 percent.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
