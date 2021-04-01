Initial unemployment claims rose nationwide, across New Mexico and in Santa Fe County for the past week.
Santa Fe County saw 281 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits for the week ending March 27, the highest weekly total since the end of January, but the weekly number has remained in the 200s for that two-month stretch, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Statewide initial jobless claims rose to 2,834 for the week ending March 27, the highest number since the end of February, according to Workforce Solutions statistics.
New Mexico's unemployment rate March 13 was 3.79 percent, down 0.3 percentage points from the prior week, the U.S. Labor Department reported.
“We have seen a series of positive things," such as government programs and loosening restrictions, "but unemployment remains a sticking point,” said Reilly White, associate professor of finance at the University of New Mexico. “We’re seeing layoffs in accommodations and food services. We are still seeing strategic changes.”
Restaurants and hotels that have survived the first year of vastly reduced business are still refining how many employees they need for the current market, White said.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
March 21-27: 2,834 (1,365 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
March 14-20: 2,502 (1,806)
March 7-13: 2,690 (1,766)
Feb. 28-March 6: 2,338 (1,419)
Feb. 21-27: 3,150 (1,185)
Feb. 14-20: 3,143 (1,227)
Feb. 7-13: 3,407 (1,429)
Jan. 31-Feb. 6: 3,709 (1,282)
Jan. 24-30: 4,527 (1,063)
Jan. 17-23: 4,608 (1,344)
Jan. 10-16: 6,402 (1,630)
Jan. 3-9: 11,514 (432)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
