Except for Harry Truman, no former president turned the tide of humiliation like Jimmy Carter.

Truman had a 22% approval rating in 1952, his last full year in office. Now he’s remembered as salty, plainspoken and competent.

Carter, 98 and in hospice care, had a turnabout almost as dramatic.

