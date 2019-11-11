Jimmy D’s, the ’50s-style diner that opened in May at Garrett’s Desert Inn, has closed because of roof work that is part of the larger renovations underway at the hotel property at Old Santa Fe Trail near Alameda Street.
Jimmy D’s co-owner Jennifer Day said she and her husband, Jimmy, were given notice from the landlord that they would have to leave “indefinitely” because of roof work that became more considerable than expected.
“We did not want to wait if the work takes weeks or months,” Jennifer Day said. “We closed Jimmy D’s. It’s empty. We cleaned it out. We were out on Oct. 31. We literally closed the door and moved all our employees to Lucky Goat.”
Barbara Salas, who is part of the ownership group that leases the state-owned Garrett’s property, did not return a call from The New Mexican.
Lucky Goat is the new pan-Asian restaurant the Days expect to open Nov. 24 at 500 Sandoval St. in the former State Capital Kitchen space that originally was a Pizza Hut.
“We will be serving food from Japan, China and Thai, Korean,” Day said. “We will serve goat.”
Day had only hired a chef for Lucky Goat, so the Jimmy D’s closure gave her an instant staff for the new restaurant. She said the Jimmy D’s employees remain employed and are helping get Lucky Goat ready to open.
The Days closed their Maize restaurant in May due to lease issues, and it is now occupied by Sassella, an Italian restaurant. They also own Trattoria a Mano and Bouche Bistro, where earlier this month a new chef was brought on and the menu changed from contemporary French to French country cuisine.
The Days also are planning to reopen the Bobcat Cafe on Old Las Vegas Highway by February.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.