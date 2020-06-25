Jill Biden touted presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's commitment to investing in clean energy, affordable health care and his efforts to win New Mexico in the general election during a virtual fundraiser Thursday hosted by U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, New Mexico Democrats.
With 90 people attending the event, Jill Biden argued that getting New Mexico to turn out in support of her husband would be crucial in winning the White House in November.
Although the sparsely populated Southwest state has not been crucial in past presidential elections with only five electoral college votes, President Donald Trump has vowed to flip the historically blue New Mexico. The Trump campaign has been active in trying to encourage New Mexicans to vote for Trump in November.
Jill Biden said her husband's campaign will also fight hard for New Mexico.
“New Mexico is going to be a key state in this election as you know," she said. "And that’s in large part because of a growing and very active Hispanic and Native American vote. And these communities are some of the most impacted by Trump’s policies — from unfair immigration policies that are tearing families apart and endangering the security of Dreamers to a COVID crisis that hurt the Navajo Nation far worse than any other areas.
"As one of the fastest growing groups in the nation, Hispanic voters have more power than ever, and our party hasn’t always done enough to engage and empower those communities in the past," Jill Biden said. "But our campaign is making that goal a priority because everyone deserves a seat at the table."
During the roughly 30-minute fundraising event, Jill Biden also lavished praise from her home studio in Delaware on her husband for his work in helping pass the Affordable Care Act — a policy victory she credits as saving the life of her sister, who she said was working as a waitress and could not afford health insurance because she had a preexisting condition.
Jill Biden also said her husband plans to make “historic investments” in clean energy, climate research and innovation in his first year as president.
"All around us we’ve been reminded that the presidency is about having the vision to put us on a path toward justice, the forethought to prepare for the worst and the backbone to lead through chaos," she said, adding that Joe Biden also plans to reinvigorate an economy hollowed out by COVID-19 with an infrastructure plan that will also counter climate change and create jobs.
