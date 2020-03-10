You could say Purim was out of this world.
Purim, meaning “lots” in ancient Persian, is the Jewish celebration of salvation from enemies, when Queen Esther thwarted a plot to kill the Jews by a man named Haman, according to the Book of Esther.
This year’s bash — themed “Purim in Outer Space” — had about 75 partygoers eating and making merry Tuesday evening at the Drury Plaza Hotel. After reading scripture, there was music by Los Klezmerados de Santa Fe. Pictures of the cosmos, planet decorations and glow-in-the-dark stars adorned the room. Costumes abounded, anything from aliens to a Tardis and Doctor Who cosplay to unicorns.
Many favorite memories or traditions revolved around hamantaschen, triangular crumbly pastries said to resemble Haman’s tricorn hat that come in flavors like prune, orange and poppy seed.
Deborah Newman, a transplant from New York, said she remembers Purim celebrations from childhood.
“My favorite memory is eating copious amounts of hamantaschen — it’s the same for everyone,” Newman said. “Then, when you get older, there’s the drinking too.”
It wasn’t that way around the world. Purim events from Jerusalem to New York City were canceled because of fears over coronavirus.
Rabbi Berel Levertov, donning a full spaceman suit complete with silver paint, said the celebration helps “overcome every obstacle we have with pure joy,” by doing good deeds and sharing gifts of food.
“The world is shaking today with the coronavirus and everything, so we need a little extra joy and prayers to get us through,” he said.
