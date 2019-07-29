For Rabbi Berel Levertov of the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad, anti-Semitism came at him in the form of words, as the phrase “Jew boy!” was continually slung at him growing up in Brooklyn.
For Rabbi Neil Amswych of Temple Beth Shalom, the prejudice manifested itself when, while he was trying to raise money for a charity, a man told him he was “Jewing people out of their money.”
And for Deborah Lipstadt, a Jewish history professor and author of the new book Antisemitism Here and Now, it was as simple as a colleague congratulating her on a new job by saying, “When I found out they hired you I was initially concerned because you are a New York Jewish woman and I did not know what we were getting ourselves into. But you’re the best thing that happened to this department.”
All three worry anti-Semitism is on the rise, and not just from extremist right-wing movements. Lipstadt will address the issue with a talk Sunday in Santa Fe at the James A. Little Theater. It will coincide with Anne Frank Remembrance Day, named in honor of the young Jewish diarist who hid with her family from the Nazis in the Netherlands for two years before being discovered and arrested on Aug. 4, 1944. She later died in a German concentration camp.
“In my talk I hope to unpack the current situation,” Lipstadt said by phone Sunday. “What is going on, how bad is it, is it coming politically from the left, politically from the right, from other sources? I want to give us a bearing, but I don’t want to scare my audience.”
Still, she said, “I think the situation has become much worse than it ever has been in recent history — look at the shootings in [synagogues in] Pittsburgh and Poway, near San Diego. What is anti-Semitism? How do we define it and how has it morphed through the millennium?”
Headlines around the world point to a rise in violence against Jews. Late last year, the FBI released a report that said hate-crime incidents targeting Jews and Jewish institutions in the U.S. rose by 17 percent between 2016 and 2017. In May, the Anti-Defamation League issued a report saying there were 39 known anti-Semitic assaults in the United States — up from 19 the year before.
But not all such action is physical in nature, Lipstadt said.
For instance, earlier this year, someone scrawled the word “Jews” in white paint on a plaque honoring the Spiegelberg brothers, a family of German Jewish merchants, bankers and community leaders credited with helping Santa Fe transition from a frontier town to a modern city in the 1800s. A week later, someone painted the words “Jew Fro” on a concrete sign for the Arroyo de los Chamisos bike trail.
Lipstadt warned against shrugging off such acts.
“The minute you have a society that tolerates one kind of hatred, it’s going to tolerate another kind of hatred,” Lipstadt said. “It may start with the Jews, but it won’t stop there.”
Lipstadt, who made the final edits on the book last summer at a Santa Fe house owned by friends, said she also sees an increased willingness to either overlook or dismiss anti-Semitism in certain circles. “There’s an inability among many people to see this as a very serious issue,” she said.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, a practicing Jew who plans to make some comments during Sunday’s event, agrees.
“It’s not just about anti-Semitism,” he said of Sunday’s presentation. “It’s about every form of discrimination and the ugly face of nationalism that is becoming pretty much the political conversation all over the world.
“It’s anti-immigrant, it’s anti-women, it’s anti-minorities, it’s clearly targeted at ‘the other.’ And that’s been the history of anti-Semitism,” he added. “It’s just one stream of a much worse virus that is sweeping across the country and the world.”
Webber, Lipstadt, Amswych and Levertov said education is one key to addressing the issue. And people also have to speak up when they see or hear anything smacking of anti-Semitism “because silence implies consent,” Amswych said.
Levertov said more should be done to talk about what he calls pro-Semitism.
“The outpouring of support our community experienced after the attacks in Pittsburgh and Poway from the local community was so heartwarming,” he said. “There’s a lot more pro-Semitism than anti-Semitism.”