082522 jw synagogue sale.jpg

Members of the Jewish community in Las Vegas, N.M., are trying to purchase Temple Montefiore, the first synagogue in the New Mexico Territory, from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. The synagogue was sold by the Jewish community in the 1950s as the population of Jews dwindled. With a resurgence of Jews in Las Vegas and the diocese dealing with a bankruptcy, an opportunity emerged for the Jewish community to purchase it back.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Nearly 150 years ago, Las Vegas, N.M., was a center of Jewish life in what was then the New Mexico Territory.

“There was a wave of immigration from Eastern Europe in the 1880s, and many of them came over on the Santa Fe Trail,” said Nancy Terr, who has researched the subject.

“They really set up shop and started all sorts of trade,” she said. “They became merchants, many of them … and did very well and built important buildings around town.”

