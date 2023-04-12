Springtime flooding has reached the village of Jemez Springs' wastewater treatment plant, leading it to overflow into the Jemez River and prompting closures of campgrounds and roads in affected areas.
River levels have been rising due to spring snowmelt, resulting in flooding, the U.S. Forest Service's Jemez Ranger District said in a statement Wednesday.
The Forest Service said the flooding has led to hazardous road conditions and closures in some areas. Village officials notified the Forest Service on Wednesday the waters had reached the plant, and rangers are in the process of installing signs discouraging fishing and drinking at all points on the river south of the treatment plant. Recreation areas to the south, including the Vista Linda campground and all U.S. Forest Service roads and gates south of the treatment plant, will be closed until further notice.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a flood warning for the Jemez River above Jemez Pueblo Wednesday morning due to warm temperatures melting the snow and increasing river flows.
"Expect overbank flooding within 24 hours," the warning says. "Further rises will impact bridges and low-lying roads. This water is extremely cold. Exercise caution near the river."
The National Weather Service urged people to be careful when walking near riverbanks and said motorists should not try to drive around barricades or through flooded areas.
For more information on road conditions, dial 511 to check with the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Members of the public can also get more information from the Jemez Ranger District by calling 575-829-3535.