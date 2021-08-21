Dale Lipp, 51, has been knocking on doors for most of his life. A self-described “people person” with a calm voice, he was raised by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Chicago area and now practices his faith in Santa Fe.
He is among roughly 8.6 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in 240 countries, many of whom regularly went from house to house before the pandemic to do evangelistic work. That age-old practice was put to a stop as the coronavirus took hold nearly a year and a half ago and public health officials discouraged face-to-face interactions to avoid spreading COVID-19.
Lipp and other local Witnesses replaced door knocks with phone calls, letter writing and Zoom calls. The turn to digital and written ministry among Jehovah’s Witnesses has been labeled “the year without knocking” by the denomination’s headquarters. But as the delta variant spreads across the U.S., that year could turn into two.
“It has been a very deliberate decision [to cease door-knocking during the pandemic] based on two principles: our respect for life and love of neighbor,” U.S. Jehovah’s Witness spokesman Robert Hendriks said in a statement earlier this year. “But we are still witnesses and, as such, we must testify about our faith. So it was inevitable that we would find a way to continue our work.”
Church leaders said the change to remote proselytizing has led to more interest in the religion because technology allows them to reach more people.
According to a 2020 report released by the church, there was one Witness doing evangelistic work for every 273 people in the U.S. In Santa Fe, Lipp’s goal is to do public ministry at least once a week when he’s not busy with his job at a hospice care agency in town.
Along with pre-pandemic door-knocking, Lipp also would host Bible studies at the county jail or the penitentiary, walking cell to cell, greeting inmates, and looking to “provide some encouragement” and guidance during and after their incarceration, he said.
Now, he’s forgoing the delicate dance of reading facial expressions and gauging interest when arriving at a stranger’s door or cell. He’s well aware that not everyone is open to chatting with a stranger about religion.
In Santa Fe, he said, there are a lot of gated communities that local Witnesses can’t access.
“Those things are expected,” he said.
Instead, Lipp and others are sending handwritten letters to people they’ve never met.
“When it comes to writing letters, what I’ve tried to do is make it very brief, and again, meaningful: This is a scripture or a principle that’s helped me deal with [the] pandemic, and the different challenges, and I hope it’s encouraging to you,” he said.
So far, he has not received any responses to his letters. But he said others in his church have.
“As things open up, and if there’s a time when we can go back to our regular public ministry, I would definitely look forward to that,” he said. “But I can also see the advantage of time spent talking with people over the phone or on Zoom as opposed to going to someone’s house and not knowing if they’re there. … I could see a balance of each.”
According to a 2016 Pew Research Center report, the retention rate among Jehovah’s Witnesses is relatively low in the United States. Fewer than 40 percent of people born into the religion stick with it into adulthood.
However, nearly two-thirds of Witnesses in the country are converts. The majority oppose abortion and same-sex marriage, and many reject the theory of evolution, according to Pew. But few express these views publicly, as practicing Witnesses often refrain from political activity.
On weekends, church meetings usually involve discussion and study over a Bible-related article released by the Jehovah’s Witnesses magazine The Watchtower.
As local church meetings have gone online, Lipp has seen an increase in participation, not just from the general public but from members who may be housebound or otherwise unable to attend in person.
In Santa Fe, there is no telling when door-knocking might resume.
“In the months and years to come, it will be interesting to see how people respond, if and when we’re able to go back door-to-door,” Lipp said. “Those experiences are to come in the future hopefully.”
