After two years on the market, the sprawling Zorro Ranch — made famous by the infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein — has found a buyer.

The Santa Fe County assessor lists the new owner of the 7,560-acre property near Stanley as San Rafael Ranch LLC, a limited liability corporation that was filed only July 28 with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.

No immediate identity for the individual behind San Rafael Ranch LLC was available other than its registered agent, Santa Fe attorney Charles V. Henry IV.

