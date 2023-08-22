After two years on the market, the sprawling Zorro Ranch — made famous by the infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein — has found a buyer.
The Santa Fe County assessor lists the new owner of the 7,560-acre property near Stanley as San Rafael Ranch LLC, a limited liability corporation that was filed only July 28 with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.
No immediate identity for the individual behind San Rafael Ranch LLC was available other than its registered agent, Santa Fe attorney Charles V. Henry IV.
Henry did not immediately return a phone call late Tuesday afternoon.
New Mexico is a nondisclosure state; the sale price was not immediately available. The property at 49 Zorro Ranch Road was listed in July 2021 for $27.5 million. A published report later said the sale price had been dropped to $18 million.
Epstein was the well-connected financier and convicted sex offender who reportedly died by suicide Aug. 10, 2019, in a Manhattan jail cell in New York City.
Epstein built a 26,700-square-foot mansion described in reports as twice as large as the next largest home in Santa Fe County. He told Vanity Fair Zorro Ranch made his Manhattan townhouse "look like a shack."
The amenities of the property at the time of its original listing were the stuff of legend. The main residence included a three-level, four-bedroom structure with a large indoor pool, gym, grand living room and library.
Near the ranch entrance is Ranch Central, a small village with 10 structures, including a seven-bay heated garage, the ranch office, a firehouse and the property’s original adobe residence that was expanded.
The ranch also featured a three-bedroom lodge and off-the-grid log cabin as well as a 4,400-foot airstrip with an aircraft hangar and helipad.
Epstein purchased the Zorro Ranch in 1993 from former Gov. Bruce King. Some of Epstein’s alleged sexual escapades may have occurred at the ranch, published reports indicate.