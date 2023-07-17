District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Monday sentenced a Santa Fe resident who fatally shot one man and injured another in two separate incidents on the same day to 30 years in prison — the maximum Jay Wagers could have received under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

"Mr. Wagers, this is a day that has long been coming for you," Ellington said to Wagers, who wiped tears from his eyes as he sat at the defense table. "Unfortunately for most of the community, it didn't come soon enough."

Wagers, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in April for fatally shooting Joseph Aiello of Santa Fe, then shooting and wounding John Galloway during an 11-hour crime spree on October 4, 2021. 

071723 md wagers2.jpg

Jay Wagers looks back at the loved ones of his victims to apologize for his actions during a sentencing hearing Monday at the First Judicial District Court.

