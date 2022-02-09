Former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales died of cancer Wednesday, according to a statement released by Christus St. Vincent, where he had worked as head of the hospital's foundation after leaving politics.
Gonzales, elected in 2014, served one term as the city's mayor. Gonzales, the city's first openly gay mayor, decided against running for a second term in 2018, citing a desire to spend more time with his two daughters as the position shifted to a full-time role following a change to the city charter.
In an interview in October 2020, Gonzales said he was diagnosed with cancer after he'd struggled with hip pain and a loss of energy. Doctors found a tumor near one of his kidneys.
Gonzales, who was in his mid-50s, was described as a forward-thinking mayor and championed a number of somewhat progressive issues.
He backed a doomed soda tax that would have added a 2-cent-per-ounce excise tax on sugary beverages, intended to generate some $10.6 million for the city. The hope was to use the funds for early childhood education opportunities.
He also was integral in forming the Mobile Integrated Health Office, a precursor to the city's Alternative Response Unit.
After his stint as mayor, Gonzales joined Christus St. Vincent as vice president and chief development officer of its hospital foundation.
"During his time at Christus St. Vincent, Javier's leadership and contributions to the work of our mission exemplified our core values of excellence and compassion," Christus St. Vincent President and CEO Lillian Montoya said in a statement. "We are better for his having contributed to our mission and we will be less without him."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Javier in his short life did a great deal for New Mexico. While a Regent at Highlands University he was instrumental in getting Highlands back on track during some of its darkest days. Condolences to his girls and may he RIP. He will surely be missed.
Prayers to his loved ones. Go with God Javier.
So tragic, he was so young, such a good man and loyal Aggie alumni and Regent. He will be missed, RIP.
