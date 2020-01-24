Jarel LaPan Hill's four-month stint as interim city manager apparently convinced Mayor Alan Webber to offer her the job on a full-time basis.
The city announced Friday night that LaPan Hill has accepted the position, which opened in the summer when City Manager Erik Litzenberg unexpectedly resigned after a little more than a year on the job. He soon took a position as the Santa Fe County fire chief.
LaPan Hill, who joined the city as Webber's chief of staff in 2018, could not be reached for comment Friday night. A city spokeswoman said no one from the city would comment until Wednesday, when her contract will be discussed at a City Council meeting.
In a news release, LaPan Hill said she was "excited, delighted and encouraged" by support she had received from Webber, colleagues and other city residents.
The city said it had 52 applicants for the position. LaPan Hill made $155,000 a year as interim city manager. As chief of staff, her salary was $88,000.
When Webber named LaPan Hill as interim city manager in September, it was expected she would return to her spot as chief of staff when a successor to Litzenberg was named. Instead, LaPan Hill applied for the position in mid-November. In her cover letter, she touted her abilities as a problem solver and pointed to more than 15 years of experience in federal, state and local service.
"I am confident in my ability to listen, address concerns and interpret feedback to drive progress, all while remaining responsive to the needs of stakeholders," she wrote.
LaPan Hill is a 1999 graduate of Capital High School and received her bachelor's degree in political science at George Washington University. She worked for eight years during the Obama administration as chief of staff for the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a résumé provided by the city, LaPan Hill has headed major projects during her time as interim city manager, including implementation of a software modernization system and the midtown campus project. As chief of staff, her role included managing the operations of the Mayor's Office, plus serving as a liaison for Webber with state and local officials. She also recruited and hired 14 department directors.
