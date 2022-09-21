People Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda

 Associated Press file photo

Actress and activist Jane Fonda will be stumping for state Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard next week.

Fonda, who started a political action committee whose mission is to "defeat fossil fuel supporters and elect climate champions at all levels of government," is scheduled to appear at two campaign events for the incumbent Democrat Wednesday and Thursday in Santa Fe.

"They had to pinch me yesterday when we learned Jane Fonda was coming to New Mexico to support our campaign for re-election and all the work we've done around climate the last four years," Garcia Richard wrote Wednesday in an email to supporters.

